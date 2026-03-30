Prologis, Inc. (PLD) Proxy Vote Alert

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Prologis’ Annual Meeting is virtual on April 28, 2026, 1:30 p.m. PT via: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PLD2026

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation includes an explicit 10% weighting in the annual bonus scorecard tied to “Global Impact & Sustainability” metrics (solar/storage capacity, LED installations, sustainable building certifications, culture & talent/engagement scores, volunteer hours, and third-party ESG ratings). The Board’s Governance and Nomination Committee has formal charter oversight of Global Impact & Sustainability performance, priorities, climate change risks/opportunities, and related policies. The company maintains a dedicated C-suite Chief Energy and Sustainability Officer, a net-zero emissions commitment by 2040 (SBTi-validated), and publishes detailed sustainability reporting with aggressive environmental targets. Two director nominees carry direct ESG credentials.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all 11 nominees. The full board (via Governance and Nomination Committee) oversees sustainability/climate; Bita and Slusser bring explicit ESG red flags.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. The 10% ESG weighting in bonuses and broader sustainability culture remain misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (KPMG): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1045609/000119312526115137/0001193125-26-115137-index.htm

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.