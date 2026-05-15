PVH Corp. (PVH)

Presented by: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

PVH’s Annual Meeting is virtual on June 18, 2026, 8:45 a.m. EDT via: www.proxydocs.com/pvh (Registered Holders) or www.proxydocs.com/brokers/pvh (Beneficial Holders)

The proxy contains four management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is primarily financial and operational (no explicit ESG/DEI weighting disclosed). However, the Board has a standing Corporate Responsibility Committee (advisory oversight of policies and strategies affecting PVH’s role as a responsible organization, including fostering an “inclusive” work environment and advancing core values). The company publishes an annual Corporate Responsibility Report (2025 edition released), emphasizes human capital management and “inclusive” culture under the Nominating, Governance & Management Development Committee.

The proposals are:

Election of ten directors (one-year terms). Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation. Approval of amendments to the Stock Incentive Plan (increase shares available for issuance + modify counting method for full-value awards). Ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditor for fiscal 2026.

Board recommends FOR all four.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all ten nominees. The full board (via Corporate Responsibility Committee and Nominating, Governance & Management Development Committee) oversees corporate responsibility and “inclusive” culture matters.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial, the broader leadership culture (corporate responsibility oversight and inclusive environment emphasis) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Stock Incentive Plan Amendments: AGAINST. Material increase in shares creates dilution to reward the same corporate responsibility-oriented team. Force tighter alignment first.

Proposal 4 – Ratify Auditor (Ernst & Young): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at:

Registered Holders : www.proxydocs.com/pvh

Beneficial Holders: www.proxydocs.com/brokers/pvh

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.