Realty Income Corporation (O)

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Realty Income’s 2026 Annual Meeting is virtual on May 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT via: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/realty2026

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is primarily financial and operational (with performance goals potentially including ESG initiatives as one of many factors, though not a dominant weighting). However, the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee maintains direct oversight of sustainability initiatives and strategies. The Board is briefed on sustainability performance and disclosures and plays an active role in assessing climate-related topics. The company publishes Sustainability Reports (since 2020), reports in alignment with GRI, SASB, TCFD, and GRESB, maintains a formal sustainability program launched in 2019, and includes “Business Impact & Sustainability Experience” as a key board skill. Board composition highlights “diversity.”

The proposals are:

Election of eleven directors (slate of incumbents plus recent additions; board emphasizes diverse skills including sustainability oversight). Ratification of KPMG LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2026. Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all eleven nominees. The full board (via the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee) oversees sustainability strategy and climate risks; multiple directors carry sustainability-related skills.

Proposal 2 – Ratify Auditor (KPMG): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Proposal 3 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are primarily financial, the broader leadership culture (sustainability oversight and ESG-related considerations) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.marketscreener.com/news/realty-income-proxy-statement-2026-proxy-statement-ce7e5ed3de80f12d

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.