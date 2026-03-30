Renaissancere Holdings LTD. (RNR) Proxy Vote Alert

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Renaissancere Holdings’ Annual Meeting is in-person on May 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Atlantic Time, Renaissance House, 12 Crow Lane, Pembroke HM 19, Bermuda.

The proxy contains four management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is primarily financial and strategic (Adjusted Operating ROE, gross premiums written, book-value growth, underwriting expense ratio rank; no explicit ESG/DEI weighting). However, the company maintains a formal ESG/sustainability strategy with three pillars (climate resilience, closing the protection gap, inducing positive societal change), is a signatory to the UN Global Compact, UN Principles for Sustainable Insurance, and UN PRI, and tracks carbon-intensity reductions. The Governance and Human Capital Management Committee has explicit charter oversight of ESG matters (including sustainability, health & safety, and diversity, equity & inclusion), with a dedicated sustainability team reporting annually to the committee and full Board. Board “diversity” is highlighted.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all four nominees. The full board (via Governance and Human Capital Management Committee) oversees ESG/sustainability/DEI.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial/strategic, the broader leadership culture (ESG oversight, DEI, sustainability strategy) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – 2026 Long-Term Incentive Plan: AGAINST. New plan adds material share authorization and future dilution to reward the same ESG/DEI-oriented team. Force tighter alignment first.

Proposal 4 – Ratify Auditor (PwC): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/RNR/def-14a-renaissancere-holdings-ltd-definitive-proxy-statement-9a9cedf69571.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.