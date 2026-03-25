The following is not investment advice.

UnWoke score: +42 (solidly positive/mildly conservative). It delivers meaningful separation from woke mega-caps through its quality SMID discipline and defense/industrial weighting—but it’s not a screened BRI or values-pure fund (+70–100 range). Some insurance/banking and tech exposure prevents it from reaching elite UnWoke territory.

Learn more here: rmbfunds.com or on Morningstar.com.

We are sharing the results of 10+ years of anti-woke research. Your portfolio deserves better than anti-American “woke” agenda. You have choices: