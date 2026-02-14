Imagine my surprise when I found the following in my inbox:

Read the above teaser image while I take a deep breath and collect myself. <sigh>

It is with a mix of relief, exhaustion, and outrage that I notice Wall Street money managers now rediscovering the importance of Diversification. “Forgotten benefits of diversification…”

Borrowing an expression from my younger days, “well, duh!”

File today’s rediscovery of proper investment management with things like “sunshine is healthy.” Most everyone instinctually understands the importance of diversification… or, at least we all did, prior to the “woke” era. Defying all logic and reason, in a rush to embrace trendy new paradigms like ESG and DEI, “professional” money managers spent roughly a decade ignoring this simple financial truth, instead pumping trillions of dollars into just a few companies. Crony Capitalism plumbed new depths.

I call what resulted The Globalist Bubble. A small handful of mega-companies got so over-funded (my opinion) as to be grotesquely absurd. These very few companies - that checked all the “woke” boxes - received so much funding that they had to find creative ways to spend money, like giving out stock bonuses of nearly 17 million dollars to their leaders.

In October of 2024 I used a short video titled Parade of Woke Sameness to illustrate how ludicrous and dangerous the consolidation was (and is). For a time it didn’t seem to matter with whom or how people invested, outrageous amounts of that money ended up in the deep-deep pockets of just a few companies. This means that 401(k) Plans, IRAs, 403(b), annuities, and other types of accounts came to rely almost exclusively upon the success of only around 30-ish companies. This had the added negative of crushing Free Markets, starving nearly all other companies of needed capital.

In January, in a post titled The Triumphant Return of Free Markets, I used the analogy of real estate to illustrate how ridiculous the mass consolidation truly was. More importantly, and far ahead of Wall Street managers, I highlighted the beneficial impact of being properly diversified. In fact, I spearheaded The Financial PMA by doing just that. Here’s a post I made earlier this week:

Somehow, using a bygone concept I’ll call “Common Sense,” I was able to speculate that giving virtually all of everyone’s money to 30-ish companies wasn’t a good idea. This is my “I told you so” moment; it’s not as enjoyable as I might have hoped, because I’m disappointed that so much of the world of Finance bought into virtue-signaling to begin with.

The above investment performance being enjoyed by the PMA Member who chose to listen to me isn’t some extreme thing; I firmly believe this was fairly inevitable. Instinctually, the world isn’t buying into the notion that a few companies, closely aligned with governments, should control virtually every aspect of our lives. We - especially we Americans - love freedom too much.

By the way, I wasn’t the only person noticing that a few companies were getting over-funded. Borrowing from my January post:

“If you believe Apple’s stock price, then you believe we’ll all be driving Apple cars, living in Apple homes, and streaming Apple services”

- Ben Thompson, founder of Stratechery

“[NVIDIA is] the stock market’s new Tesla, where the market blindly assigns a ridiculously high and unrealistic valuation.” David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, argued that for NVIDIA’s stock price to be justified, the company would need to grow revenue by 20% annually for the next 25 years—an extremely aggressive forecast.

The big question now is what will you do with this information? The choices are clear:

Wait until more of Wall Street is eventually forced to admit their mistake, and then trust them not to make more, similar mistakes in the future; Switch to Matt & Drew at Inspire, traditional Financial Advisors with a Free Market focus and principled approach, including financial planning. Do it on your own, by insisting your advisors to do it (they may resist); or Re-join Free Markets and Freedom Economy by following UnWoke.Academy and joining the Financial PMA, where investment management fees likely disappear and there are no Advisory Fees.

Special note, to all the people who’ve contacted UnWoke.Academy through the years, excited about some hot-buy prospect:

The answer is always prudent, proper diversification. All the coins, precious metals, crypto-currency discussions have a place, only AFTER an actual diversified portfolio, with a sound investment philosophy backing it has been established. This may sound boring, but it is always the truth.