WALL STREET FEES - THE HIDDEN DRAIN

Sometimes people come along with completely different ideas. They rebuild things that are broken, in new and better ways. They see things through a new lens and are willing to ask questions no one else will.

I am one of those people.



I got started in 2009 after calling out Wall Street for artificially moving money into Blackrock. That’s just wrong!

If $5,000 flat-fee sounds like a lot, pause to consider what you’re currently LOSING. Estimates range from $80Billion to over $400Billion/yr. For you personally, that may be over $200k. What if you kept that money? What if your next statement said “zero fees deducted”?

Sound impossible? It isn’t.

The founders of FeeBased401k.com & FeeBased403b.com - which later became Plan Partners - are revitalizing capital markets & blocking woke-funding, while also dropping workers’ fees to zero. For over 16 years I’ve been talking to U.S. companies about shedding conflicts and dropping plan advisor fees to zero, while ADDING service. Now we’ve added Trump’s America First Investment Policy to the mission.

