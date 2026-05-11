SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Presented by: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

SEI’s 2026 Annual Meeting is virtual on May 27, 2026, 9:00 a.m. EDT via: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SEIC2026

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is financial and performance-based (no explicit ESG/DEI weighting). The company emphasizes an “inclusive environment” that welcomes diverse perspectives, offers ESG/sustainable investment solutions to clients, and runs an investment stewardship program (including client proxy voting). Board and governance materials highlight diversity of perspectives but do not disclose a formal ESG oversight committee or dedicated corporate sustainability reporting.

The proposals are:

Election of three directors (for terms expiring in 2029). Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on named executive officer compensation. Ratification of KPMG LLP as independent auditors for 2026.

Board recommends FOR all three.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all three nominees. The board oversees the company’s inclusive environment and ESG-related client strategies.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial, the broader leadership culture (inclusive environment and ESG offerings) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (KPMG): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/SEIC/def-14a-sei-investments-co-definitive-proxy-statement-29f7594d0329.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.