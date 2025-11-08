Drop embedded 401(k) broker/advisor fees to zero? Yes

Replace Plan Advisors with fee-only specialists? Yes

$5,000 corporate flat-fee? Yes

Add America-first & Free Markets? Yes

Bring back traditional prudent due diligence? Yes

Estimates range between $65 Billion and $97 Billion in fees, leaving 401(k) Plans every year. This impacts savings and contributes to savings shortfalls. What happens when savers stop footing the bill?

I asked Grok to estimate the national shortfall in 401(k) Plans.

The easiest, best, fastest way to address this shortfall is by reducing fees. ZERO is a very good start. You’ll find my parameters and how I’ve worded my questions here: https://x.com/i/grok?conversation=1986500350652588114

The good news: this is easy to fix.

Grok: “A 0.50% fee on $100K over 30 years (7% gross return) reduces ending balance by ~80K vs. 0% fees.”

This is precisely how we can give U.S. retirement savers’ accounts an additional, estimated $65 Billion per year, reducing or eliminating the shortfall. ($65 Billion is the amount that we estimate comes out of 401(k) Plans to pay brokers/advisors - scroll to the end to see how we arrived at this figure.)

Let’s drop those Plan Advisor fees to ZERO. Let American workers keep more of their hard-earned money.

Read on for more detail. This is deceptively easy.

Founder Jonathan Broadbent has been dropping fees out of workplace retirement plans for over two decades. It’s not new, it’s just common sense. Recently, he added UnWoke.Academy research in order to help encourage alternatives to current globalist “Wall Street” investment options that frequently fund anti-American ventures.

Instead of deducting fees from participants’ accounts, a growing number of companies choose to work directly with dedicated plan-only specialists (the best aren’t connected to any products or providers and work flat-fee, directly for the company). This strips out conflicts of interest, which frequently leads to better plan services at lower cost and allows the company to negotiate a transparent flat-fee (typically tax deductible).

Banks, insurance companies, brokers, and Wall Street thrive off fees that have been embedded in retirement plans for decades.

Have you looked at your Fee Disclosures lately? Imagine what happens for you if some of those fees drop to zero.

As a promotion, we’re offering to do this for $5,000 company cost for the first two years. (This means zero cost to employees.) We have a few conditions, listed below.

Your company will want to know what they’ll be getting for $5,000. Since they’re likely already enjoying things that we helped build, the chances are good that they’ll like the answers. Put us in contact to start the conversation.

www.PlanPartners.net

www.UnWoke.Academy

1-877-4 UNWOKE

info@UnWokeInvesting.com

401(k) Plans are a terrific savings vehicle for retirement; however, they can be made MUCH more cost efficient. Frequently, conflicts of interest and conflicting objectives lead to costs being high. Small plans might be paying as much as 2% in fees, all-in. Most employers and employees are unaware that plan fees don’t need to be paid by the people participating in the plan.

We’ve made a series of representative charts like this one that illustrate the value of eliminating fees.

This one shows the impact of removing 1% fees in fees. That’s $220K in someone’s future for doing nothing different, all else being equal.

FeeBased401k.com & FeeBased403b.com were created in 2009 to address these issues. By moving to purely unaffiliated and removing conflicts of interest, we became a go-to for all sorts of companies. In 2012 these rebranded under Plan Partners and have many success stories, saving millions in plan fees.

PlanPartners is Jonathan Broadbent’s primary company. One of his primary roles is manager searches and fiduciary due diligence. UnWoke Investing was born out of a growing awareness that Fiduciary Due Diligence had been hijacked for political purposes.

Find more on Jonathan Broadbent here.

It is common for us to find other plan efficiencies, getting other fees reduced or services improved. We can do this because we do not collect financial incentives from providers, we’re paid directly by the company sponsoring the 401(k).

Imagine your Plan Advisor fees are $75,000 per year. That’s money that will stay in your and your co-worker’s accounts. Start the conversation today by putting us in touch with the key decision-makers in your company.

Does this mean changing our company plan or moving it?

No. Your 401(k) Plan should stay where it is. Simply notify the provider that they should stop deducting and distributing fees out of the accounts.

What happens with existing Plan Advisors?

If existing Plan Advisors/brokers sell other products and services, such as banking, insurance, or financial planning, they’re welcome to stay involved. They will no longer be acting as Plan Advisor or getting paid as such. We’ll do the plan-level work, freeing them to focus on other things.

Not only do we eliminate in-plan fees, we’re helping investors avoid harmful investments, while gaining access to Free Market Economy and revitalized Capital Markets. More on this below.

*There are an estimated $46 Trillion in U.S. retirement savings plans, around $13 Trillion of this is in 401(k) and similar types of plans. Using a weighted average Plan Advisor fee of 0.50%, we arrive at $65 Billion in annual Plan Advisor fees. Plan Advisor fees vary, yours may be more or less; you’ll find this information on your plan’s Fee Disclosures. Imagine this fee dropping to ZERO.

Analogy: Mobile phone users overwhelmingly switched to flat-fee, saving themselves from unexpected, hidden spikes. Consider this article from Debt.org, Hidden Cellphone Costs Can Pull You into a Financial Black Hole.

We did it with cell phones, now let’s do it with our 401(k) Plans . By encouraging companies to cover some costs instead of embedding them in the plan, retirement savers’ Plan Advisor fees drop to ZERO. Often, flat-fee specialists bring other value to the plan as well.

Conditions:

The fine print that should be fine with you:

Plan Partners formed in 2012. UnWoke Investing started in 2021 in response to far-Left political influence on Wall Street (ESG, DEI, etc.) and later turned into UnWoke.Academy. This offer combines both.

Adding the research and insights of UnWoke.Academy

We’ll start with an assessment of the existing plan and make recommendations to add shareholder-first investments that are not woke; investments that appeal to patriotic “America-First” Americans. These will strengthen our economy.

Companies might choose to keep investment offerings that we consider “woke”; however, we will encourage adding other options that are not.

We can accept perhaps 50 more companies for 2026.

Make us aware of your interest prior to 31 December 2025.

We reserve the right to be selective about which companies we choose to work with.

We will encourage companies to add Self-Directed Brokerage Accounts (SDBA) to their plans. These allow retirement savers to go beyond a limited menu for their investment choices, which most often eliminate management fees.

Why better (non-woke) due diligence is needed to counter DEI, ESG, “sustainable,” “green,” and the undue influence of Corporate Equity Index:

Better investments: Free Markets and America-First (this does not mean investing only in American companies, but it does mean investing in companies and countries that aren’t anti-West):

Fee Disclosure Example: