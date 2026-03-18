Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)
PROXY VOTE ALERT
Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) 2026 Proxy Vote Alert
From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy
Silicon Labs’ 2026 Annual Meeting is virtual on April 23, 2026. The proxy (filed March 11) contains four management proposals — and unfortunately shows ongoing ESG oversight, DEI programs, sustainability reporting, and left-leaning political patterns that distract from pure shareholder value.
Our joint recommendation — vote to hold leadership accountable:
Directors (Navdeep Sooch & Nina Richardson) → WITHHOLD on both
(Board oversees ESG/sustainability; one nominee carries explicit climate credentials)
Ratify Auditor (Deloitte) → FOR
(Straightforward operational matter)
Say-on-Pay (Executive Compensation) → AGAINST
(Financial metrics are cleaner now, but culture and historical DEI/ESG ties remain misaligned)
Equity Plan Amendment (add 1.4M shares + 10-year extension) → AGAINST
(~10% dilution to reward the current team)
Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.
Review the full proxy at investor.silabs.com and vote by April 23.
Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy
Protecting capital from woke capitalism.
This communication is not investment advice and is not a suggestion to purchase or sell anything. If you already own SLAB, and are a conservative patriot, consider voting in the above way.