Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Teradyne’s Annual Meeting is May 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET at 600 Riverpark Drive, North Reading, MA.

The proxy contains three management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation for 2025 is primarily tied to financial and operational performance metrics (no explicit ESG/DEI weighting disclosed). However, the full Board oversees the company’s ESG program, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee has explicit responsibility for reviewing and overseeing ESG matters, including overall sustainability strategy and goals, climate-related matters, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, and sustainability initiatives. The board skills matrix prominently lists “Responsible Business Oversight” (defined as experience overseeing responsible business matters and corporate sustainability) for multiple directors. Teradyne publishes an annual CSR Report, maintains a Corporate Social Responsibility program focused on quality, safety, and sustainability, participates in industry sustainability groups (e.g., SEMI Semiconductor Climate Consortium).

The proposals are:

Election of nine directors (all nominees; board highlights diversity of skills including Responsible Business Oversight / ESG). Advisory (non-binding) say-on-pay on 2025 named executive officer compensation. Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) as independent registered public accounting firm for 2026.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all nine nominees. The full board and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee oversee ESG/sustainability strategy; multiple directors carry “Responsible Business Oversight” credentials.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial/operational, the broader leadership culture (ESG oversight, CSR program) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Ratify Auditor (PwC): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Review the full proxy at https://www.stocktitan.net/sec-filings/TER/def-14a-teradyne-inc-definitive-proxy-statement-f5d48653820c.html

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.