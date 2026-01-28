If you know, you know…

Zero fees is MUCH better than hidden/spiraling fees. This is especially true when hidden fees are combined with conflicts of interest. Beautiful things happen when either or both are eliminated.

If you know someone who works in HR/Benefits, show this to them.

This structure highlights how shifting to a direct consultant model can significantly benefit employers and employees by prioritizing cost control, clarity, and alignment with ERISA fiduciary standards. If your plan is growing, the direct approach often becomes more advantageous over time.

The above chart represents a small but relevant trend in how workplace retirement plans (think 401(k)) are offered, by whom, how providers get paid, and whether or not companies are willing to allow conflicts of interest.

Check out our radio commercial here:

0:00 -1:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Knowing this is why I started Fee-Based in 2009 when I left Wall Street. It’s far more honest. Almost all Plan Advisors have conflicts of interest.

ERISA specialists are few and far between. Most have conflicts of interest. Eliminating conflicts of interest is, in almost all cases, an immediate game-changer.

Dropping in-plan fees to zero is ALWAYS a game-changer. Before making any changes to a workplace retirement plan, you’re already keeping hundreds or thousands of dollars every year in employees’ accounts.

Brave search provides very good perspective. Math doesn’t lie:

I launched FeeBased401k.com and FeeBased403b.com fifteen years ago in order to tackle these issues, receiving immediate national fanfare. After adding FeeBasedIRA and FeeBasedAnnuity, we rolled everything up into PlanPartners.net.

Very few financial professionals choose to work fee-based, because doing so puts their compensation out in the open, easily tracked and understood. Hidden fee, deducted from accounts work much more like property taxes: it’s easy for the fees to grow HUGE while remaining obscured. This also allows for conflicts of interest to flourish, like cross-selling and pitching high-cost products and ignoring potential cost savings.

Fee-based is the way to go for those in the know.

PlanPartners.net

For those who follow UnWoke.Academy: yes, this research and guidance is available. In fact, we only work with plans that also include investment options to their employees that are not “woke.” This is part of a largely ignored fiduciary duty.