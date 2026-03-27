…the Trump administration [has] put ESG-pushing advisory firms like ISS and Glass Lewis on notice for conflicts of interest.

Proxy Voting Outlook: The Return of Sanity

The 2026 proxy season marks a long-overdue reset. Shareholder proposals plummeted 36% in 2025 (down to just 295 for S&P 1500 companies), as regulatory changes empowered companies to exclude frivolous filings—especially the environmental and social activism that dominated 2020–2024. Support for E&S proposals cratered to a mere 14%, while traditional governance issues reclaimed the spotlight with 41% average support.

Although skewed to the left, here’s a Harvard Law School article on the subject.

This shift isn’t accidental. New SEC guidance has made it easier for boards to toss “ordinary business” proposals, narrowed activist solicitation rules for small holders, and reduced proxy advisor overreach. State AG investigations and federal scrutiny under the Trump administration have put ESG-pushing advisory firms like ISS and Glass Lewis on notice for conflicts of interest. The result? A return to fundamentals: board accountability via director elections, reasonable executive compensation oversight, majority voting, board declassification, and special meeting rights—the “common sense” proposals that actually passed most often.

From the UnWoke.Academy view, this is welcome evidence that the politicized ESG/DEI wave is receding under market and regulatory oversight. Companies are regaining control of their agendas, retail investors can more easily align with management, and capital allocation can refocus on fiduciary duty rather than stakeholder activism.

For the financial PMA, the message is clear: true stewardship demands rigorous, research-driven voting rooted in economic materiality—not virtue-signaling. In this transition year, disciplined investors have a stronger opportunity to enforce accountability on core governance (compensation discipline, board effectiveness, risk oversight) without the distraction of low-support social crusades. Long-term value creation, not political theater, should drive every proxy decision.

The spotlight on governance in 2026 isn’t a retreat—it’s a return to what actually matters for sustainable corporate performance. It also marks a return to common sense, definable investment characteristics that can be measured and communicated.

For more on our recent Proxy Vote Alerts:

AUTHOR’S NOTES: Investing wisely is important. This should be basic common sense to all; however, the cost of ongoing research and investment due diligence is high; what if “Wall Street” could replace all that investment screening with something else that costs them nearly nothing?

If you invest in a mutual fund or through some other form of advice-driven model, you understandably expect that someone, somewhere is doing their homework. Your 401(k) mutual funds, or IRA investments are, you hope, being guided by sound logic. But what happens when sound logic is replaced by a MUCH cheaper alternative — virtue-signaling? Namely, we’re talking about ESG, DEI, “sustainable,” and other shaky, murky, il-defined but good-feeling terms.

As spelled out here, in this Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance article, 2020 through 2024 saw a huge influx of “activists” creating pressure on corporations to adopt “woke” policies (woke is our term for Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI), “sustainability,” and other such murky notions. We call them murky because we’ve asked for roughly ten years for definitions of them and have yet to receive solid answers… which should exclude them from consideration where investment management is concerned).