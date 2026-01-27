Notice the small blue square:

The following is an analogy :

Imagine for a moment that you work in real estate, dealing in buying and selling properties.

Your company represents properties all over the U.S., catering to all sorts of people. Of course there is significant cost to keeping track of all the distinctions and differences within the U.S. From Portland to Kansas, conservative Texas to liberal Maine, from “fly-over-country” to the coasts, you do your best; researching school districts, amenities, taxes, utilities, watching crime rates, and whatever else goes into assessing real estate property values.

That’s a lot of work, but you do it in order to compete with all the other real estate companies… and it’s because that’s what customers want.

But what if you could eliminate 99% of that work, reducing most everyone in the U.S. to only buying in the little blue box represented above? You could make trillions of dollars while doing a lot less work, with much lower costs.

If all real estate customers could be convinced to only want real estate in a tiny little area, that’d be a HUGE leap in profit, while nearly eliminating any need for staff or research. There’d be no more need to market or sell; you wouldn’t need to convince people that a certain neighborhood or house, or city is good; you would simply tell them what they’re getting and the price.

A one bedroom house on the poor side of town for 4 million dollars? Sign here, hapless buyer.

Everything within that little blue box would quickly become the most valuable real estate in existence.

“Location, location, location” would quickly turn into, “how much money do you have and when do you want to buy?”

Your profits would SKYROCKET!

You could ignore all of the rest of the U.S., and all territories.

You’d no longer have to research or evaluate property values.

You could tell everyone that everywhere else is contaminated, or that by moving only into the small blue box area that they’d be saving the planet or environment, or creating “social justice.”

If you’re in on the con, you could buy property there knowing that everyone being forced into only that small zone will drive up prices. It won’t matter to you that all other real estate markets are suffocating because you’ll be getting rich with no effort.

You’d easily profit with virtually no risk of losing money (in other types of investing this is called “front-running”).

Basic Supply-and-Demand would dictate that all properties in that little area would go up, pretty much indefinitely.

Of course, in order to do this successfully you’d have to have agreement from all of the other major real estate companies, and you’d have to convince as many people as possible to no longer want real estate that is outside of that blue box. If people ignore you, or if some of the other real estate companies break ranks and do real estate deals in the rest of the country, the scheme is blown.

Sound far-fetched? It already happened, but not with real estate.

The above analogy is almost exactly where the world of investing ended up. In a staggering break from established norms, virtually all investors were migrated into around 30 globalist companies in disproportionately large amounts. This created what we’ve come to call the Globalist Bubble. Shifting 401(k), 403(b), union pension, IRA, and other money into a tiny, confined little area of the investing universe was a sleight-of-hand worthy of examination…

When you hear talk of “the markets” on TV, radio, and online, what is typically being discussed is the Wall Street/investment equivalent of the blue box.

Imagine fund managers switching from established norms and putting your money into the same few investments that virtually everyone else is being put into.

By replacing established investment standards with ill-defined “ESG,” “DEI,” and “sustainable” metrics, fund managers scrapped the old rule book and gave themselves a new one. This shifted trillions of dollars from Free Enterprise and into the waiting hands of just a few mega-global companies. It created windfall gains for a select few, starved off Capital Markets and crushed competition, over-exposing much of the investing world to inflated stock prices (this is our opinion, which we explore and prove in great detail at UnWoke.Academy.)

Not only did those 30-ish companies become dizzyingly over-funded, their potential competitors were either cash-starved or folded.

What investments returned over 60% in 15 months, weren’t woke, had no management fees, and were fully transparent? Free Markets. At the end of this article we’ll illustrate what a properly positioned portfolio in an era of returning/expanding Capital Markets looks like.

The move put consolidation ahead of investors’ interests; in particular, anyone who believes in the United States, is pro-West, and pro Capitalism saw their investments shifted right under their nose, not with a change in funds or investment objective, but with silent migration into roughly the same few investments nearly everyone else was shifted into.

Imagine finding out that fund managers had dumped you and most everyone else into roughly the same small number of companies, rather than scouring the country (or the planet) for the best possible investments. It’s like putting everyone’s hard-earned investment dollars into one small island island… that happens to oppose the United States and what we stand for.

"If you believe Apple’s stock price, then you believe we’ll all be driving Apple cars, living in Apple homes, and streaming Apple services"

- Ben Thompson, founder of Stratechery "[NVIDIA is] the stock market's new Tesla, where the market blindly assigns a ridiculously high and unrealistic valuation." David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs, argued that for NVIDIA’s stock price to be justified, the company would need to grow revenue by 20% annually for the next 25 years—an extremely aggressive forecast.

Source: Brave search

In an apparent race to over-fund just a few companies, several bad things happened:

A few companies and the people backing them gained outrageous power and money.

Competitors who didn’t fit the new agenda (ESG, DEI, and “sustainable” check-boxes) were stifled or killed off from the business landscape.

The move funneled monumental numbers of people into virtually identical investments, even after those investments had arguably become over-valued. Some people who hold index funds are waking up to the realization that in spite of the different sounding names, many funds are approximately duplicates of one-another (even funds from the same issuer).

The Globalist Bubble formed, representing catastrophic/systemic risk to investors everywhere.

People who might not otherwise own stock in companies like Microsoft, Apple, NVIDIA, Google, Amazon, and large pharmaceutical companies ended up owning large portions of these companies due to extraordinary numbers of funds drifting into accepting new, “woke” standards instead of rigorous investment assessment. Qualitative analysis and Quantitative analysis had quietly given way to… we don’t know what, exactly. Virtue-signaling? Herd mentality? Political pressure is most likely.

The attitude seems to be similar to banks and money managers in the mid-2000’s. Traders and money managers at the time seemed to feel that U.S. real estate could never go down or collapse. Almost everyone simply kept buying more investments based upon U.S. real estate, even as things got riskier and more ill-defined. As long as there was profit to be made, entangled and intertwined Wall Street firms kept leveraging mortgage-backed securities, ever higher. The result was the 2008 crash.

Lack of oversight and rule changes allowed financial firms to pursue quick profits while consumers (investors like you and me) assumed most of the risk. Today, the stock prices of some of those over-funded Globalist Bubble companies seems remarkably similar to 2007 real estate.

There’s another way that today is similar to pre-2008: many of the financial institutions involved are intertwined, collaborating on various things, and owning stock in one another. But this time, many actually have “inventory” in some of the stocks in question, which gives them both direct and indirect exposure to losses. Direct because they might have to sell stocks at prices lower than they bought them and indirect because losses at other financial firms that they also own stocks in would hurt their corporate investment portfolio.

Again, Brave search on the subject:

Getting into the numbers:

Around 0.063% of companies that trade on exchanges received the lion’s share of investment dollars, ostensibly because they checked all the “woke” boxes. The consolidation was slow at first, then became like a suffocating boa constrictor on capital markets during the Biden administration. Looked at from the other side, this means that around 99.937% of available companies that might have received investment didn’t, or received much less money.

Out of roughly 47,810 publicly traded companies, around 30 globalist companies checked all the “woke” boxes and received extraordinarily large investment sums - from things like your 401(k) Plan and IRA. So few companies received so much money that many were giving out stock bonuses over $15 million. Yes, that’s per individual.

Meanwhile, virtually all other companies not checking woke boxes were cash-starved, many into extinction. This migration of money out of Capital Markets and into the pockets of a few eliminated possible future competition for the “woke” companies that checked the boxes of the new agenda. Making matters worse, this set up a Globalist Bubble that some of us speculate may soon pop (for reasons relating to 2026 U.S. politics).

Posts like Parade of Woke Sameness and our year-long Request for Information reveal that “sustainable,” “Environmental Social & Governance,” or “Diversity Equity & Inclusion” don’t actually exist, at least in a defined context suitable to replace financial due diligence.

How we fight back

Trump is pushing the U.S. and the world back toward Free Markets, and that’s infuriating to the small number of companies that were well on their way toward dominating all of everything.

On February 21, 2025 Donald Trump issued the America First Investment Policy, which we covered here. His administration is pushing the U.S. back toward Free Market economy, where businesses compete on product, skill, and merit.

This is prime opportunity for savvy investors (who believe that Capitalism and Free Markets will prevail over centralized everything) to re-align their portfolios. This means ditching the repetitive/redundant funds, getting out of their management fees, and getting into direct portfolio building; working with managers who didn’t go “woke,” buying stocks instead of mutual funds, and exploring alternatives that don’t put your investment money into the hands of bad actors.

Pressure from the Trump administration to get back to Free Markets means that Wall Street Fund Managers will have to start doing their jobs again; conducting due diligence and dropping the virtue-signaling for good. The world was never meant to fall under the rule of a globalist oligarchy controlling nearly all goods and services. This is especially true of the United States.

Roughly 60% returns over 15 months

This is where taking a pro-Free Markets stance may pay off. The Financial PMA portfolio that we’ve been tracking and reporting on - the one that’s based upon Free Market principles - is up over 60% at last check, from October 8, 2024 to current. That’s Free Markets in action! The Financial PMA is simply encouraging and informing people to go back to basics. We’ve built and maintain a list of non-woke companies, encouraging people to consider investing in them, rather than give your money to questionable or anti-American agenda-driven fund managers, likely ending up invested in the same Globalist Bubble everyone else is saddled with. UnWoke.Academy + the Financial PMA are designed to help.

Jonathan Broadbent is ex-Wall Street, whistle-blower, and founder of UnWoke.Academy and the FinancialPMA.com

The above commentary is not investment advice; we are merely sharing information about what we consider to be an alarming trend that is slowly reversing but still represents large-scale harm to investors, companies, companies, and markets. For more on this and related topics, along with on-going video interviews, follow UnWoke.Academy. Consider becoming a supporting member.