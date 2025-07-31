My friend Paul from RavingCapitalist.com got in touch with me,

which prompted the following survey (below). For context, here are some books Paul has written…

Paul likes what we’re doing at UnWoke.Academy and makes a point of staying in touch. He has extended a generous offer:

Paul e-mailed a list of his courses, which I’ve pasted below, offering to do one for my followers. It's a good fit with what we're doing at the Financial PMA. Paul won't do it for free, but there'll be some sort of special deal, if we do one. Ultimately, it’s up to you…

Answering this survey doesn't lock you into anything, I'm just trying to decide if we should arrange for an online seminar and which are the most popular. They’re listed below, by category. If this goes well, the next one will be in-person.

Because empowered financial literacy is what we’re all about!

Financial & Investing Courses

The $50 Wealth-Builder

How to successfully invest starting with as little as $50! Paul’s longest-running (launched 1983…over 40 years!), landmark course teaches folks how to invest successfully even with small amounts.

Crisis Investing

Worried about market crashes? Recessions? Other dire economic events? This course shows you how to take control of your portfolio and finances and minimizes risks and potential losses.

Ultra-Investing with Options

How beginners and intermediates can speculate successfully with call and put options.

Advanced Options Workshop

Build your options knowledge after taking Ultra-Investing with Options. This course covers option combinations such as spreads, straddles, strangles, advanced strategies and more.

Commodities Investing & Speculating

A course on commodities for both investors and speculators. Covers risky areas such as futures and options and also commodities stocks and ETFs.

Real Estate Investing

Learn how to invest in real estate through REITs, limited partnerships, Real estate ETFs and mutual funds.

Cash Flow Power I; Investing Strategies that Generate Passive Income

This course covers all the major ways an investor can generate passive income with today’s investing vehicles.

Bond Investing Basics

Learn how to invest in bonds ranging from treasury and municipal bonds to corporate bonds, savings bonds and junk bonds. (mini-course)

Complete Guide to ETF investing

Covers the world of ETFs. Learn the pros and cons of all the ETF categories and how to choose them.

Speculating with Inverse ETFs

For those that are bearish on the stock market (or bonds and commodities), this mini-course covers the opportunities and pitfalls of inverse ETFs.

Rescue Your Retirement

Full course on how to plan and invest for retirement and what to do if there is a shortfall in your funding.

How to Generate Passive income from the Fortune 500

This course focuses on Dividends and how to choose dividend paying stocks and ETFs for current and future income.

The $50 Speculator

How to speculate starting with as little as $50.

Business Courses

Home Business Goldmine

Paul’s second longest running business seminar (launched 1986…the 40th anniversary coming 2026!). This course teaches you how to successfully launch a part-time home business.

Cash Flow Power II: Business Strategies that Generate Passive Income

This is the business alternate to Cash Flow Power I. This course teaches you business strategies to generate passive income in your spare time…and many ways to do it at no cost!

Zero-Cost Marketing

For anyone running a home business, small business or any business on a tight budget. This course provides a comprehensive set of strategies and resources that require no money to implement.

The $1,000/Day Consultant

How to launch a successful consulting practice from home…full-time or part-time.

The $1,000/Day Seminar Leader

How to become a professional public speaker and offer public seminars, workshops and webinars.

The $100,000/Year Self-Publisher

How to successfully launch a self-publishing business.

eBay Profits

Start a successful business selling products on eBay and other sites

Amazon Profits

How to sell products and services on the internet’s most popular retail site. Learn 20+ ways to profit!

101 Home Business Ideas

For those who need to generate income quickly, this course covers the gig economy and other income methods you can start in your spare time. (mini-course).

Tax Courses

How to Make Any Expense Tax-Deductible

Learn tax-saving strategies worth thousands to you that you can share with your tax person.

Home Office Tax Kit

A mini-course on how to take the home office deduction…this one is worth thousands in tax savings. Updated video course.

Tax Masters Series

A course loaded with interviews providing actionable ideas and strategies from experts in their fields to help you with financial success strategies with tax reduction in mind. You will also learn about what to do to avoid (or respond to) a tax audit.

Tax-Free Income

A mini-course on all the major ways you can create tax-free income.

Economics

Real World Economics for Fun and Profit

Full (2 hour) course. Available formats: audio (now). Available formats: audio and video courses (coming late 2025)

Poverty

Understanding the causes, cures, myths, and truths of poverty and how to overcome it

Inflation

What it is, how it happens, and how you can protect yourself (mini-course)

The Raving Capitalist Approach to Financial Success

This is an overview of how to use the Raving Capitalist approach to maximize your wealth-building pursuits and achieve financial success as soon as possible!

Paul’s Brief Bio: www.LinkedIn.com/in/PaulMladjenovic

Extended Bio: https://www.ravingcapitalist.com/home/pauls-bio/

His Books: www.amazon.com/author/paulmladjenovic

Main site: www.RavingCapitalist.com

