Begin by asking: are they Traitors? Is it Treason?

What happens when a significant amount of We The People's retirement savings - currently estimated to be around $44 Trillion, according a to Brave Search - gets routed into funding enemies?

Since we can now point to evidence like the CPA Report, which was delivered to Congress in early 2024, and this Washington Times article:

…the big question becomes, how much of it are you funding? Is your 401(k), 403(b), or IRA funding the very things that might soon attack or destroy the United States and the West?

The short answer is: very likely, yes. But knowledge is power. Keep reading…

From what we are able to gather, it’s not technically Treason for investment managers to put your money to work funding things like growing the Communist Party’s Navy fleet, or expanding their nuclear weapons capability. This is because buried deep inside all the paperwork you get, it’s being disclosed to you. U.S. investors have been groomed for many decades by soft talk of “global economy”, which conjures images of sharing labor. However, investment managers figured out long ago that U.S. investors are unlikely to research their foreign investments. As financial professionals who’ve made careers out of finding such things, we even find it incredibly difficult to unravel and report on such things. This is where people like Justin Bernier and the National Security Index (NSI) come in. (More on this in a minute.)

Back to how your money is being invested:

Based upon our research, we suggest that the answer is: yes, the chances are very good that some of your money is going into the very things that you'd be shocked to know you own.

Setting aside for now the importance of Proxy Voting and how giving away your voting rights to often far-Left Proxy Voting facilities has led to feckless boards, rubber-stamping far-Left agenda, and reduced oversight;

And setting aside the mass over-consolidation of hard earned investment savings into very few globalist companies, which we call The Globalist Bubble (which you’ll find illustrated in Parade of Woke Sameness) ;

And setting aside for the moment all the Make America Great Again things happening in today’s Capital Markets, which we cover in Can a Trump Document Make America Great Again ;

And setting aside for now the usual UnWoke conversation about not funding far-Left brands that work in direct opposition to traditional American values;

The research that we’re able to find - often from Justin Bernier and the work they’re doing at NSI - indicates that a large number of money managers simply don’t care (or are complicit) and are investing unsuspecting people into the very things We The People would most likely want to avoid.

The next question people might ask is, “what about investment performance? Would I make a lot of money investing in growing things like the Chinese Communist Party’s military?” It appears that the answer to that is, no. The better money appears to be on AVOIDING investing in such things (it seems some people are willing to put aside public safety, the United States, and the West in pursuit of profit).

Back to Justin Bernier & the National Security Index (NSI).

Justin was a guest on UnWoke.Academy in early 2024, soon after the CPA Report was presented to the U.S. Congress,

He has remained a friend ever since. Even as Weaponized Regulators worked to attack/close Jonathan’s main company in efforts to silence him, Justin worked even harder to keep the focus on the critical issue of national security.

Watch the Justin Bernier episode here.

NSI is now an investment fund, and you should consider it. Justin and his team took the research they’ve done and turned it into an Exchange Traded Fund (“ETF”). They’ve created a fund that avoids threat actors.

Our UnWoke suggestion: consider NSI as alternative to whatever Emerging Markets investments you currently have or are considering. Talk to your financial advisor and/or do some of your own research.

Bring the issue of national security and your investments to the attention of your advisor, if they’re not already talking about it. Note: Wall Street based firms are unlikely to have answers, but push them on the subject anyway, it’s your money and it’s our shared future. Remember, we will ultimately see the future we fund.

DIS the Globalist/Left; know where you Donate, Invest, or Spend.

This post is being offered only as a component of UnWoke.Academy’s research, and is not investment advice - do your own research or work with someone you trust before investing in anything.

There is no affiliation or agreement between NSI, UnWoke.Academy, or any interested party.