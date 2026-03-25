The following is not investment advice.

UnWoke score: +68 (strongly positive / high alignment). This is one of the highest-scoring small-cap growth options available under our lens—due to explicit filtering and industrial/defense tilt. It avoids the heaviest globalist mega-cap drag while capturing growth potential in smaller, nimbler companies.

This fund focuses on Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI). While not for all investors, even non-religious or those of other religions can benefit from their rigorous no-nonsense screening methodology.

Learn more here: timothyplan.com or on Morningstar.com.

We are sharing the results of 10+ years of anti-woke research. Your portfolio deserves better than anti-American “woke” agenda. You have choices: