Timothy Plan Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund (TAAGX) +68
UnWoke Fund Scoring Project
The following is not investment advice.
UnWoke score: +68 (strongly positive / high alignment). This is one of the highest-scoring small-cap growth options available under our lens—due to explicit filtering and industrial/defense tilt. It avoids the heaviest globalist mega-cap drag while capturing growth potential in smaller, nimbler companies.
This fund focuses on Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI). While not for all investors, even non-religious or those of other religions can benefit from their rigorous no-nonsense screening methodology.
Learn more here: timothyplan.com or on Morningstar.com.
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