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Tina Peters (replay)

In honor of Tina Peters' release
Jonathan Broadbent's avatar
Jonathan Broadbent
Jun 01, 2026

On July 4, 2024 we had the honor of hosting Gold Star Mom and whistle-blower Tina Peters on UnWoke.Academy. She was later railroaded in a kangaroo court and put in jail. Our response remains unchanged: no country can survive jailing whistle-blowers, that’s third-world, banana republic behavior.

We’re glad to see that this horrible travesty is being corrected with her release today and hope that this marks the beginning of healing for her, Colorado, and America. We also hope that her findings finally come to receive the focus they deserve.

Enjoy this replay of our 4th of July 2024 interview.

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