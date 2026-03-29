Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) Proxy Vote Alert

From: Financial PMA + UnWoke.Academy

Tri Pointe Homes’ Annual Meeting is in-person on April 15, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT, in corporate offices, Irvine, CA.

The proxy contains four management proposals — no shareholder proposals. Executive compensation is purely financial/performance-based (revenue and pre-tax earnings for cash incentives and performance RSUs; no ESG/DEI weighting). However, the full Board of Directors oversees sustainability policies, programs, strategy, and public disclosures (per Corporate Governance Guidelines). The company publishes sustainability disclosures aligned with SASB Standards for Home Builders, GHG Protocol, and UN Sustainable Development Goals; operates its 20+ year LivingSmart® program (EnergySmart®, HealthSmart®, WaterSmart®, EarthSmart® features for sustainable/healthy homes); and highlights a “people-first”/inclusive culture with Fortune 100 Best Companies recognition and board diversity considerations (viewpoints, backgrounds, ethnicity, race, gender; currently ~50% female or ethnically diverse). Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee evaluates candidates on diversity metrics.

Our joint recommendation — send a clear accountability signal. Do not default to management’s “FOR” slate.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors: WITHHOLD (or AGAINST) on all six nominees. The full board oversees sustainability strategy and disclosures.

Proposal 2 – Advisory Say-on-Pay: AGAINST. While current metrics are financial-only, the broader leadership culture (sustainability oversight, inclusive initiatives, diversity policy) remains misaligned. Advisory “against” votes force compensation committee review.

Proposal 3 – Frequency of Say-on-Pay: FOR every one year. Annual votes provide the strongest ongoing accountability tool — consistent with the lenses’ emphasis on shareholder pressure.

Proposal 4 – Ratify Auditor (Ernst & Young): FOR. Purely operational/financial; no ideological conflict.

Shareholders serious about merit, fiduciary duty, and keeping corporations focused on business — not social agendas — should send this clear signal.

Read the full proxy at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/18094

Financial PMA | UnWoke.Academy

Protecting capital from woke capitalism.