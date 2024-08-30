Playback speed
UnWoke: Clotastrophe, with Laura Kasner & Tom Haviland

You've been hearing about the blood clots, now learn more.
Jonathan Broadbent
Aug 30, 2024
Transcript

What’s causing these blood clots? That’s a critical question for us to be asking. Major General (Ret) Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner (from Clotastrophe) are working on finding answers.

Jonathan Broadbent
