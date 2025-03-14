Playback speed
Share post
UnWoke Ep. 118: Terry Newsome joined UnWoke for candid, in-depth convo

PIE, migrant shelters, private military, indoctrination in schools, Dems turned Repub, and much more!
Jonathan Broadbent
Mar 14, 2025
Transcript

Where to find “Behind Enemy Lines” and Terry Newsome:

On X/Twitter: https://x.com/TerryNewsome357
Substack:

Behind Enemy Lines
My personal Substack
By BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Where to find Leo The Lion & RINO Removal Project:

On X/Twitter: https://x.com/LeoTheLion1964

UnWoke.Academy
UnWoke.Academy
Defund the "woke"
DIS the Globalist/Left: know where you Donate, Invest, or Spend
Appears in episode
Jonathan Broadbent
Investigative Reporter Alicia Powe joins UnWoke