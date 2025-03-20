Playback speed
UnWoke Ep. 119: Most Important Doc You Didn’t Know Exists

Why you need & deserve an IPS and how it can save the world.
Jonathan Broadbent
Mar 20, 2025
Transcript

Link to Whitehouse release of America First Investment Policy:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/america-first-investment-policy/

UnWoke.Academy
UnWoke.Academy
Defund the "woke"
DIS the Globalist/Left: know where you Donate, Invest, or Spend
