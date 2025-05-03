UnWoke.Academy

UnWoke Ep. 123: No, it's not The End, it's The Beginning

Doomsayer headlines are tiresome and wrong. Again.
Jonathan Broadbent's avatar
Jonathan Broadbent
May 03, 2025
If you think mainstream TDS headlines are bad, try reading the headlines and commentary from economists and the world of finance. Like weather forecasting, they’re routinely wrong, but some of the stuff they’re now saying, in absolute panic over tariffs (while still ignoring the America First Investment Policy, released by Trump on February 21), is just getting silly.

