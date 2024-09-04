UnWoke Ep. 94: Fiduciary Memory Lane.

Don’t forget to call Matt & Drew for your FREE Impact Report. Start by figuring out the “woke” quotient in your investments.

Why do I work in Finance yet suggest you call other people, not affiliated with me or the company I built? Because I spent nearly 3 years being “examined” by Weaponized Regulators and realized that I cannot continue to speak out against America-last, Woke Wall Street, while also being monitored by Wall Street. Matt & Drew are great, they’ll take good care of you.

DIS the Globalist woke-Leftists; know where you Donate, Invest, and Spend.