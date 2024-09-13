UnWoke Ep. 95: hidden sameness.

There are many ways to move your money/investments to no longer funding “woke” companies, causes, and countries.

Get in touch with Matt & Drew from Inspire Advisors, they’ll run a FREE, no strings attached Impact Report for you. If you end up liking them, great, work with them as your Advisors (added bonus: if you do this, a little money comes back to help support UnWoke - you’ll be happy & we’ll be thankful - via a special arrangement made between them and UnWoke Founder Jonathan Broadbent).