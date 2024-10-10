UnWoke Ep99: Weaponized Regulators & how to react.

Our first website (now directs to Plan Partners): www.FeeBased401k.com

We had a major impact on the way America’s workplace retirement plans run.

Later we started PlanPartners.net and have had a good run. Many other entities have started and spun off.

Eventually, after decades of intense work and Herculean effort to build a company and brand, sought from all over the country, all it took was angry “regulators” to destroy our business. Not for any cause, but because founder Jonathan Broadbent is conservative and advocates for traditional American values, like Freedom & Liberty.