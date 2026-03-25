The following is not investment advice.

UnWoke score: +48 (solidly positive, leaning conservative). This is a clear step up from broad-market or SMID blends due to the purer small-cap focus and industrial/energy/defense weighting—better alignment with UnWoke lenses than most small-cap funds.

Learn more here: rmbfunds.com or on Morningstar.com.

We are sharing the results of 10+ years of anti-woke research. Your portfolio deserves better than anti-American “woke” agenda. You have choices: