RMB Small Cap Fund Class I (RMBBX) +48
UnWoke Fund Scoring Project
The following is not investment advice.
UnWoke score: +48 (solidly positive, leaning conservative). This is a clear step up from broad-market or SMID blends due to the purer small-cap focus and industrial/energy/defense weighting—better alignment with UnWoke lenses than most small-cap funds.
Learn more here: rmbfunds.com or on Morningstar.com.
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