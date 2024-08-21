For today’s UnWoke.Academy episode, head over to Freedom Defense Resource Center, home of the Gallery of Freedom Fighters! Host Steve Kobrin of Kobrin Insurance Agency interviews UnWoke Founder Jonathan Broadbent on the impetus and creation of the Financial PMA:

While on the website don’t forget to click on Gallery of Freedom Fighters and watch great interviews with people like Robert Beadles (you’ll recognize this name from Precinct Strategy website (he built the communications & collaborations tool), Susan Hamilton, Jovan Pulitzer, Warner Mendenhall, Khalid Namar, and many others.

