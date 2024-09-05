Share this post
UnWoke quick-take: Location, Location, Location - a "woke" finance analogy
jbroadbent.substack.com
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
Share this post
UnWoke quick-take: Location, Location, Location - a "woke" finance analogy
jbroadbent.substack.com
UnWoke quick-take: Location, Location, Location - a "woke" finance analogy
What has happened to Fiduciary Analytics (the measure of good vs bad investments)?
Sep 05, 2024
1
Share this post
UnWoke quick-take: Location, Location, Location - a "woke" finance analogy
jbroadbent.substack.com
UnWoke.Academy
Defund the "woke"
DIS the Globalist/Left: know where you Donate, Invest, or SpendDefund the "woke" DIS the Globalist/Left: know where you Donate, Invest, or Spend
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
UnWoke quick-take: Location, Location, Location - a "woke" finance analogy