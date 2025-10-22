UnWoke.Academy Ep. 151

Donald Trump, Elise Stefanik, Brandon Gil, Jesse Kelly, Laura Loomer, Dan Bongino, Sara Carter, Graham Allen, Jay Town, Ian Cheong, Jason Lee, have all said (effectively) that some politicians hate America.

What they’re missing is Wall Street/Finance.

If you assume they too hate America, things begin to make more sense. Plus, you quickly figure out America-First, Freedom Economy, and how you/we/US benefit.

It’s like Found Money only better; are you paying hefty fees to fund “woke”? Plus: 53.43% for America-First.