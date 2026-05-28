Conscious Consumerism

Jonathan Broadbent, in his latest communication with followers, reflected on an everyday scenario: shopping for hair products with his wife. The experience sparked a broader consideration of consumer choices’ impact on societal values. Broadbent recounts how his wife’s quick use of a product-rating app inspired him. “In moments, she was able to look at various different possible products that I might purchase,” Broadbent shares, emphasizing the power of informed decision-making.

The Legacy of Second Vote

Broadbent’s vision for informed consumerism is partially inspired by his acquaintance with Dr. David Black, the founder of Second Vote. This organization once offered a comprehensive database rating companies based on their adherence to certain moral and ethical standards. Although Second Vote is no longer operational, its influence remains. As Broadbent explains, “Second Vote, while it ran, was a spectacular web-based organization.” This legacy pushes him to consider a similar initiative under Unwoke Academy’s banner.

The Power of an App

The concept of an app that would guide consumers based on company behavior excites Broadbent. He envisions a tool that rates companies on their alignment with values like the Second Amendment rights or pro-life stances. Such an app could influence purchasing decisions, steering consumers away from companies involved in practices they find objectionable. Broadbent’s interest in this project is not just theoretical; he holds on to the data from Second Vote, contemplating the revival of its mission.

Corporate Responsibility and Consumer Influence

Broadbent underscores the potential impact of organized consumer behavior. By leveraging purchasing power, individuals could influence companies to align with preferred values. The idea is not just about boycotting companies but actively rewarding those whose practices align with personal beliefs. Broadbent argues, “If we, the people, conservative values, patriotic, America-loving, pro-West people, can use the money that we spend and invest wisely, we can have an influence.”

Looking Ahead

The discussion led by Jonathan Broadbent highlights a growing movement toward conscious consumerism. The potential for a new app to guide these decisions represents more than just technological innovation—it’s a means to empower individuals to vote with their wallets. Broadbent’s initiative aligns with a broader trend of integrating values into economic choices, illustrating how personal decisions can ripple outward to effect broader change.