UnWoke score: -35

As of 02/28/2026, the top 10 holdings represent 36.35% of assets (higher concentration than VTSAX’s ~32%). Technology dominates at ~32–33%, followed by Financials (12.5%), Communication Services (10.5%), Consumer Discretionary (10%), Healthcare (9.8%), and Industrials (9.2%). Energy is only ~3.5%. This is the large-cap “blue-chip” version of Vanguard indexing—concentrated in mega-caps. VFIAX is a low-cost passive mutual fund (expense ratio 0.04%) that tracks the S&P 500 Index, holding approximately 518 large-cap U.S. stocks. It is market-cap weighted, with even heavier concentration in the largest companies than the total market.

Learn more here: Vanguard Funds or on Morninstar.com.

According to Morningstar, top 10 holdings:

This is a Parade of Woke Sameness Globalist Bubble fund.

We are sharing the results of 10+ years of anti-woke research. This is not investment advice. Your portfolio deserves better than anti-American “woke” agenda. You have choices: