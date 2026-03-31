UnWoke score: -32

As of 02/28/2026, top 10 holdings represent ~31.9–33.7% of assets, with massive concentration in mega-cap technology and consumer/tech-adjacent names. Key sector weights include Technology (31–36%), Financials (10–12%), Healthcare (10%), Industrials (10–13%), Consumer Discretionary (10–14%), and smaller allocations to Energy, Consumer Staples, etc. It is overwhelmingly domestic U.S. equities. This is the mutual-fund version of the popular VTI ETF—nearly identical in holdings and behavior. VTSAX seeks to track the CRSP US Total Market Index. It is market-cap weighted, so performance and risk are heavily driven by the largest companies.

Learn more here: Vanguard Funds or on Morninstar.com.

According to Morningstar, top 10 holdings:

This is a Parade of Woke Sameness Globalist Bubble fund.

We are sharing the results of 10+ years of anti-woke research. This is not investment advice. Your portfolio deserves better than anti-American “woke” agenda. You have choices: