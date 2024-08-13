You asked for it, we’re delivering!

Following is a collection of financial resources for We The People - Parallel Economy - stemming from our shared desires for Equality, Liberty, and Freedom.

The following people await your call. Take action today to Defund the Woke.

401(k), 403(b), SIMPLE, or other type of workplace retirement plan:

Connect UnWoke Founder & Managing Partner of Plan partners Jonathan Broadbent with the leadership at your company.

New in 2024, Plan Partners has changed to an un-Regulated fee-only consulting group, pursuant to 28 months of attack from Weaponized Regulators for being vocally opposed to political motivations in Finance (see also: 14 States Attorneys General, United Airlines Pilots Union, and New York City Workers Union suing for use of “ESG” in investment analytics).

Mr. Broadbent is a nationally recognized figure in Fiduciary Due Diligence, relied upon in and by many States in the Union. He formed his career, his time on “Wall Street", and his company Plan Partners on a strong Plan Administration background stemming from a Director role at a Third-Party Administrator, and has worked in ERISA Compliance ever since. He will either walk you through adding less “woke” investment options to your plan or will serve as your plan’s Consulting Fiduciary Advisor for a reduced flat-fee (Mr. Broadbent created and launched FeeBased401k.com and FeeBased403b.com in 2009 after leaving Wall Street, which proved to be a market disruptor and helped usher in major regulatory changes to the way such plans assess and report fees and disclose conflicts of interest. He did this by eliminating any/all Advisory conflicts of interest and eliminating associated fees.) Flat-fee is suitable for small, mid, and large businesses and always leads to better investment performance, all other factors being equal.

If not serving as Consulting Fiduciary Advisor, Mr. Broadbent will help instruct your employer on ways to add more carefully screened investment options and/or Self-Directed Brokerage Window, with safe harbor protections.

jonathan@planpartners.net

Personal investments:

Call Financial Planners Matt & Drew. They’re offering a personalized Impact Report, free of charge. This is a GREAT starting point to going UnWoke in your financial life! Mention “UnWoke” when you contact them.

Matt & Drew are with a growing Financial Advisory group called Inspire Advisors. Here’s a glimpse at the awesomeness of Inspire Advisors - this is the stuff you want in and driving your investments. (Pro-tip: some recent evidence appears to indicate that investment managers who are not going “woke” are doing better than those who are, perhaps because they’re avoiding the awful companies that are routinely subjected to boycotts.)

NOTE: we hope that you like Matt & Drew and Inspire. There’s no obligation to work with them. If you do, some portion of their proceeds come back to pay Jonathan Broadbent and fund the work of UnWoke.Academy.

Insurance (Life Insurance):

Life Insurance is a staple of most people’s lives; however, most do not realize the myriad ways that it can be used (if you’re a business owner and have not heard of cross-purchase, COLI, or buy-sell agreements, you definitely need to talk to Steve Kobrin, LUTCF from Kobrin Insurance. Looking for a review of what you already have, Steve is your man! Among other things, he’s the man behind the Gallery of Freedom Fighters.

Working with someone on such a personal level requires trust. Steve Kobrin puts his career and life’s work behind biblical principles, patriotism, care and earning that trust.

info@stevenkobrin.com

1-201-796-8142

Insurance (Home & Auto):

We don’t yet have an answer for this. Stay tuned.

Insurance (Annuity):

Related to the above FeeBased401k.com and Feebased403b.com, FeeBasedAnnuity.com is another property owned by Jonathan Broadbent. It has been his intention to help annuity issuers and the sub-account investment managers to go/be less “woke.” One possible first step in finding better value in annuities is reducing or eliminating commissions and their associated long hold (“surrender”) times.

Beyond the prospect of reducing or eliminating fees, UnWoke continues to pressure investment managers and insurance companies to expand their offerings that are not woke.

Contact Jonathan. We’ll provide a secure link to share a statement copy, then we’ll report on available options to maybe reduce or eliminate fees and explore options to go with less “woke” managers.

jonathan@unwokeinvesting.com

1-877-4-UNWOKE

Financial Private Membership Association (PMA):

Relating to the research and connections from UnWoke.Academy, the very first Financial PMA has launched. Find out more, learn about PMAs and their long, rich history in the United States, check FAQs, and request membership at FinancialPMA.com. It’s a collaboration of UnWoke community, exploring, researching, reporting, and encouraging!

Questions:

info@financialpma.com

Banking:

We have chosen Old Glory Bank, Business Banking for UnWoke and also have some personal accounts with the bank.

Old Glory was established by Dr. Ben Carson and Country Music legend John Rich, in addition to others, with the objective of making an un-cancelable bank.

Follow the links at the top to open Personal & Business accounts.

NOTE: There is no affiliation between Old Glory Bank and UnWoke.

Payment Processing:

Old Glory Bank offers Old Glory Pay (no fees for people paying other Old Glory account-holders; check with them for more details). Conservative personality Dan Bongino has created AlignPay to compete with woke/Left PayPal, who are to be avoided if possible.

Credit Card:

We are watching Coign very closely. We’ve not yet tried any of their services or worked with them; however, we hear good things.

If you work with Coign and/or have feedback, please feel free to share it with us. If you’re a member of the Financial PMA, that’s a great opportunity to share information.

Have we missed anyone, or a category you’d like to see covered? Let us know.

Big-Box Finance, Globalist Banks, & “Wall Street” have a head-start. They’re slick looking, but don’t seem to care about the United States or Western Values. We’re not one unified website or a single 800 line to call, but we are caring patriots who will take the time to help assure that you can be proud of the impact you’re having with your financial life. And, importantly, UnWoke is a community that shares information and experiences.

As we like to say: DIS the globalist/left; know where you Donate, Invest, or Spend.

Our research doesn’t stop here. We’ve been reporting on all sorts of additional subjects, such as e-Signature, web hosting, and file sharing services; however, these are not part of this post because they’re not directly related to Finance.