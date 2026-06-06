Weekly Wednesday LIVESTREAM

Jonathan Broadbent delves into a pressing financial concern that intertwines the rise of AI data centers with the potential misallocation of pension funds. Examining the historical implications of Wall Street’s influence, Jonathan sheds light on how major players, like Blackrock, could wield power over your retirement savings. Through insights drawn from recent discussions on the Shannon Joy Show and other key figures like Brannon Howes and Edward Doud, he unpacks the alarming trend of diverting retirement investments towards the sprawling infrastructure of AI data centers, which some argue are paving the way for a surveillance state in the U.S. With projections suggesting a staggering $20 trillion investment required to build these centers, the episode raises critical questions: Who will bear the cost of this digital transformation? Are Americans inadvertently funding their own economic and social confinement? Through a compelling critique of the current state of investments, Jonathan warns about the dangers of 'woke' financial management and urges listeners to take control of their portfolios. He calls for an awakening among investors to recognize where their money is going, emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making in today’s complex financial landscape. Those with retirement accounts must confront the reality that their savings could be used to bolster systems that infringe on personal liberties. Addressing the rise of technocracy, Jonathan provides a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and action as we navigate the intersection of technology, finance, and individual freedoms. Tune in as Jonathan Broadbent empowers listeners with the knowledge to safeguard their assets and champion a free-market approach that aligns with personal and societal values.