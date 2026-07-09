Weekly Weds LIVESTREAM

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1Weekly Weds LIVESTREAM July 8, 2026Jonathan BroadbentJul 09, 20261ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksUnWoke.AcademySubscribeAuthorsJonathan BroadbentRecent PostsLive with Jonathan BroadbentJul 1 • Jonathan BroadbentMarket Minute: Mark37Jun 18 • Jonathan BroadbentUnWoke.Academy & Financial PMA Weekly Weds LIVESTREAMJun 17 • Jonathan BroadbentA look into some of the names behind Data CentersJun 10 • Jonathan BroadbentUnWoke.Academy & Financial PMA Weekly Weds LIVESTREAMJun 10 • Jonathan Broadbent$20 Trillion? Who will pay for AI data centers?Jun 9 • Jonathan BroadbentWeekly Wednesday LIVESTREAMJun 6 • Jonathan Broadbent