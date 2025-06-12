If your first response is, “I don’t shop at Walmart, this doesn’t apply to me”, keep reading, because this may well surprise you. You may be financing Walmart - facilitating astronomical bonuses paid to their executives - and not even know it.

…via your 401(k), IRA, or other accounts.

Politicians and social media are buzzing with word that Walmart heiress Christy Walton (worth an estimated $19.3 Billion, according to Grok) is helping finance civil unrest and violent protests all over the U.S. and perhaps the world. At the core appears to be a full-page ad in the New York Times dated June 8, 2025 in which a link to a group calling itself “No Kings” was provided.

Forbes, Newsweek, and Washington Post reported on her involvement, again according to Grok.

Who owns Walmart stock (WMT), which we’ll assume funds Ms. Walton? Do any of these look familiar? These are the top institutional owners (think mutual funds):

At this time we have no comment on No Kings or the funding of the resulting events, which some are calling domestic terrorism due to both their outright anti-American nature, violent results, and some alleged advertising which appears to call for aggressive men and suggestion of payments to participants. People we know are working to track down, verify, and confirm this.

DIS the globalist/left; know where you Donate, Invest, and Spend your money. Funding the wrong things can come back to haunt us.

As more information comes in regarding funding, we’ll try to come back and update the comments. Feel free to do the same.

In the meantime, let’s get ahead of the funding conversation. Ms. Christy is wealthy, we may reasonably assume, because people shop at Walmart. However, people also fund Walmart via purchasing the Walmart stock (WMT).

If you have a 401(k), IRA, or other type of investment account, and find that you do not like or agree with Walmart and how they spend profits, then switch your investments to things that you can be proud to own instead, ones that match your values (we’re assuming here that, if Ms. Walton is indeed funding such things, the money she’s putting toward it comes at least in part from Walmart profits).

UnWoke.Academy helps with this. In fact, go back and watch episodes 124, 125, and 126, they’re a 3-part series on 401(k) plans that you may enjoy. One of the things we talk about is how to invest in better things inside your workplace retirement plan.

Lastly, if you do own Walmart stock, you should know that there are voting rights connected to the stocks you own - even if owned via a mutual fund. It’s likely that you’ve given those voting rights to someone else, via something called “proxy voting” and that the company doing the voting for you leans left. We cover this also at UnWoke.Academy.

This is not an offer to buy or sell anything, and is not investment advice, beyond perhaps encouraging you to know what you own inside your investment accounts.