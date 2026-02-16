Minnesota Senate Candidate Royce White contributed the following thought provoking post to the social media platform X/Twitter on Saturday February 14th. Let’s consider it a Valentine’s Day present and unwrap it:

If you too long for a return to the days of actual news reporting and things like Investigative Journalism, you may find it frustrating to learn that so much of the U.S.’s media landscape is owned by so few people/companies.

But who is it that owns these companies?

Would it surprise you to learn that it may be you?

Let’s begin with News Corp. They are a publicly traded company (NWS or NWSA), listed on NASDAQ:

The above image comes from the free public resource Morningstar.com. This isn’t a complete list of funds that own this stock, it’s just a snapshot of some of the largest holders of the stock.

If you own these mutual funds, or many others like them, you own shares of News Corp. If you do, there are two key questions to ask yourself:

Are you comfortable funding this company or would you perhaps be better off funding something that better represents America-first and free markets? Do you know who is casting votes on your behalf?

In a process called “Proxy Voting,” which I’ve covered in numerous posts and podcasts, like the January 2025 Meet Your Proxy Voter Adviser, I help people to understand that even the shares that you own in your mutual funds have some rights attached to them. There are many companies with a keen interest in voting on your behalf, and most lean left or are far-left. It may surprise you to learn that you do have some say as to how your votes are cast. Left alone, they’ll likely be used to shift news media to the left.

It’s actually very easy to find out what you own in any fund, just look it up in a search browser and read the results. Or go to Morningstar.com and type in the name of your fund, then click on “Portfolio” near the top of the screen. You might also like Yahoo! Finance or some other resource - all are designed to be super-easy to use.

Next let’s look at Time Warner, which is now Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), listed on NASDAQ:

Look familiar? Many of the same money managers, using your money to buy massive ownership of companies like this one and then frequently steering them to toward the “progressive left.”

Next up, Comcast (CMCSA), listed on NASDAQ:

Next let’s look at SONY (SONY), listed on the New York Stock Exchange:

Next, Viacom, which became known as ViacomCBS, but then re-branded as Paramount Skydance Corporation, (PSKY), listed on NASDAQ:

And finally, Disney (DIS), listed on the New York Stock Exchange:

Which leaves us with our usual parting thought: “DIS the globalist/left; know where you Donate, Invest, or Spend your money.”

Why? Because what we fund today becomes the future that the next generation inherits.

This is not investment advice. Consult with a financial professional, do your own research, or join the Financial PMA before making any decisions about your finances. The above is research and is for informational purposes only.