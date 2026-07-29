Ghost Phone update #2

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.Ghost Phone update #2Update #2Jonathan BroadbentJul 29, 2026ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksUnWoke.AcademySubscribeAuthorsJonathan BroadbentRecent PostsGhost Phone update #3Jul 29 • Jonathan BroadbentUnpacking the Ghost PhoneJul 28 • Jonathan BroadbentWeekly Wednesday LIVESTREAMJul 23 • Jonathan BroadbentWeekly Weds LIVESTREAM Jul 9 • Jonathan BroadbentLive with Jonathan BroadbentJul 1 • Jonathan BroadbentMarket Minute: Mark37Jun 18 • Jonathan BroadbentUnWoke.Academy & Financial PMA Weekly Weds LIVESTREAMJun 17 • Jonathan Broadbent