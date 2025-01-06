What is the Globalist Bubble*?

It’s the stock bubble created by globalist banks, Wall Street, and politicians colluding to get as much money as possible into as few companies as possible. This means most everyone’s 401(k), IRA, 403(b), pensions, union investments, mutual funds, annuities… virtually everything that has the appearance of being properly diversified, isn’t. Moves into “indexing” haven’t helped. Did you know, today roughly 40% of the S&P 500 is made up of just 5 companies? Much like Healthcare steered the world into the jab, Finance has spent many years consolidating investments into just a few companies, not just in the U.S., (robbing small business enterprise by choking off capital and inflating a few uber-wealthy stocks beyond reason).

I’ve spent years talking to hundreds of investment managers, most of whom are happy to simply offer whatever attracts the most investment dollars or leads to the least pressure from 3-letter agencies to run. This means websites plastered with CRT/DEI, ESG, and all sorts of other fluffy-looking pitches; however, by looking into what most have permitted themselves to invest in - this means your/our hard-earned savings - nearly all of them came up with almost identical answers. Virtually the same few investments, repeated with a staggering array of different sounding names. This is horribly unhealthy!

By using vague, virtuous-sounding, yet un-defined terms like “environment” and “equity”, and racist concepts like Critical Race Theory based “DEI”, banks, investment managers, and politicians have artificially cornered a fake market. They then arranged to put most everyone’s money into it. (Note: roughly none of the money appears to be actually going toward whatever mission it pretends to champion, and some of it appears to actually be exacerbating the very issues.)

UnWoke.Academy has been reporting on this for years, (like our Oct. 9th episode, Parade of Sameness, our Sept. 13th episode Hidden Sameness, and our Oct. 21st SPECIAL REPORT on Yosemite Sam). The implications of this mass consolidation are global and will impact nearly everyone alive. The good news: we’ve been tracking this and advocating a better, diversified portfolio for years. We’re using this research in the FinancialPMA.com (we believe we’re the very first Private Membership Association organized in Finance) and are also making our research available to DIY investors and anyone interested.

What’s in it for us? Defund the woke! When we succeed, the world will escape Communism.

Interested in obtaining a FREE copy of our UnWoke research for your own use? Contact info@UnWokeInvesting.com, we’ll send our latest intel. Build a portfolio you can be proud to own. “DIS the Globalist Left” as we like to say; know where you Donate, Invest, and Spend. If you’re a DIY investor, you assume all responsibility and liability for whatever results. UnWoke is simply conducting research. There is evidence that investments avoiding “woke” are doing better. They’re certainly doing better and more good than mass consolidation.

Movie recommendation:

Watch or re-watch The Big Short, with Christian Bale, Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt. I was given a copy of it a few weeks ago and re-watched it. I’m preparing comments on the parallels between the housing bubble and now (along with comments on Christian Bale’s role) which will release soon.

- Jonathan Broadbent

* I’ve coined the term “Globalist Bubble” to help define the mass consolidation that has resulted from Globalist efforts to reduce the number of businesses/business owners and consolidate them into just a few holding companies that seek to eventually control all profit/product/money.