In case you didn’t already know, Jaguar’s parent company is Tata Motors. Tata Motors is publicly traded.

So, if you’re one of those people who is fed up with the woke destruction of brands (like Disney, Bud Light, and others), and if you’re inclined to boycott the brand, you may be interested in knowing who owns shares in Tata Motors.

Probably you.

Yes, you read that correctly, you may be among the owners of Tata Motors and, worse, the shares you own are very likely being voted into a far-Left/globalist agenda.

For more on Proxy Voting and how it’s happening in your investments, check out UnWoke Ep. 71: the hidden importance of Proxy Voting, Meet your Proxy Vote Adviser, Voting by Proxy, and UnWoke Ep. 78: how to Proxy Vote the Right way.

According to Morningstar.com (we like to use publicly available/free public resources to do our research, so you too can duplicate and do your own):

iShares is part of Blackrock.

All told, according to this most recent data from Morningstar, these 20 funds own and vote over 300 million shares of Tata Motors.

If you’re following Go Woke, Go Broke or care about the intentional profit-taking collapsing of brands, then pause to think about all of the international, publicly traded companies you’re upset about. We’ve reported on over one hundred of them.

It’s time to remove them from your investment portfolio.

Defund the “woke”. Or, as we like to say: DIS the Globalist/Left; know where you Donate, Invest, or Spend.

Pro-tip: enter the name or ticker symbol of any fund you’re invested in into any search engine; you’ll get all sorts of information about how your money is being invested. Also try going directly to Morningstar.com and doing the same. Enter your fund, then click “Portfolio” near the top to see how and where your money is being invested. Are your retirement accounts being invested in the Globalist Bubble? Are you, like most others, being put into the Parade of Woke Sameness?

Follow UnWoke.Academy for better ideas, non-woke & America First research, and a community of like-minded people. Check out FinancialPMA.com and consider joining as a Member, or take the information wherever you feel is best.

Together, we can Defund the Woke.

Did you know, recent estimates put the total bonus compensation of the CEOs of some of these woke companies at over $16 million, for one year. They’re getting paid massively to destroy the very companies they’re entrusted to run, all for personal greed and woke agenda. Don’t be a part of funding it.

Jonathan Broadbent is ex-Wall Street, founder & creator of UnWoke.Academy and founder of the U.S.’s first and probably only Private Membership Association for money (FinancialPMA.com). Co-host of Ohio Political News, Jonathan also recently served as Board Member, Chair, and Territory Lead for Protect Ohio Children. A frequent guest on Bob Frantz radio show, published in various periodicals, and a key figure in the recent Newsmax documentary “Transforming America.” Jonathan bills UnWoke.Academy as the place where Freedom Economy meets Follow-the-Money.