Market Minute: Mark37

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/TranscriptMarket Minute: Mark37Creepy, invasive, data-mining tech? Wait until you see Wall Street!Jonathan BroadbentJun 18, 2026ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksUnWoke.AcademySubscribeAuthorsJonathan BroadbentRecent PostsUnWoke.Academy & Financial PMA Weekly Weds LIVESTREAMJun 17 • Jonathan BroadbentA look into some of the names behind Data CentersJun 10 • Jonathan BroadbentUnWoke.Academy & Financial PMA Weekly Weds LIVESTREAMJun 10 • Jonathan Broadbent$20 Trillion? Who will pay for AI data centers?Jun 9 • Jonathan BroadbentWeekly Wednesday LIVESTREAMJun 6 • Jonathan BroadbentTina Peters (replay)Jun 1 • Jonathan BroadbentUnWoke.Academy S3, E163May 21 • Jonathan Broadbent